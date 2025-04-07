ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 73,697 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

