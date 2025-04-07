ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,132 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.95. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

