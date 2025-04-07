ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Oshkosh by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.