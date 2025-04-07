ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.92 Million Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,438 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of AMC Networks worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

