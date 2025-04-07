ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $4.14 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 7.5 %

GDDY stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.