ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

