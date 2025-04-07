ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 26,218 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $24.59 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

