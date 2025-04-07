ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.54 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.