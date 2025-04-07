Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,456,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508,642 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,200,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

