Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,039 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $63,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $401.91 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

