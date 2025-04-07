Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 421231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
