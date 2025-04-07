Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 421231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 308,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after buying an additional 76,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 355,951 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

