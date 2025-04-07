Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $60.13 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.