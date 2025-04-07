Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.