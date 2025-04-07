First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,260,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,243,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,838,000.

Shares of FV opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

