Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 658,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $56.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

