Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFD. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000.

PFD opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

