Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Achieves $504.16 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Flow has a market capitalization of $504.16 million and approximately $49.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,574,016,688 coins. The official message board for Flow is www.flow.com/blog. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

