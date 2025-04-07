Fmr LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Marriott International worth $1,945,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

MAR opened at $214.58 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.20 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

