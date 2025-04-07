Fmr LLC Has $1.40 Billion Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Allison Transmission worth $1,404,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $41,081,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 200,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 92,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $86.01 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

