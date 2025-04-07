Fmr LLC Has $1.77 Billion Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,772,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

