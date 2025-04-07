Fmr LLC Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,609,616 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of UBS Group worth $1,695,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.