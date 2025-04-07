Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 15723452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

