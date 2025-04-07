Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.77.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$65.71 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$51.02 and a 52-week high of C$67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

