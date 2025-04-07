Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 62,886 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Permian Resources worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,172,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Down 12.4 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

