Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Structure Therapeutics worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 134,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,274,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $867.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $62.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

