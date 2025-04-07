Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $19.07 Million in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of Everus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,965,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,611,000.

ECG opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50. Everus has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everus news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 in the last ninety days.

ECG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

