Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 67,468 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of LKQ worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of LKQ by 8.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in LKQ by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.