Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of IMAX worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
