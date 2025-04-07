Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of IMAX worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. On average, analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

