Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 177.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 367.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

