FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires $59,250.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Rowe purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FutureFuel Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $3.86 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $168.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
