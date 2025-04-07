FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires $59,250.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Rowe purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FutureFuel Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $3.86 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $168.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.