Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.79 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00002474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $113.06 million and $11.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76,806.68 or 0.99308795 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is the utility token of the Neo blockchain, used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and execute smart contracts, interact with decentralised applications, and participate in network governance. It plays a crucial role in the network’s resource allocation and governance mechanisms. The Neo platform, including its dual-token system of NEO and GAS, was created by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, with the project rebranding from AntShares to Neo in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

