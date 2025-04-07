Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE GNK opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

