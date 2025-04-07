General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) vs. Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Head to Head Comparison

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aduro Clean Technologies and General Enterprise Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aduro Clean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,084.83%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and General Enterprise Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $299,021.00 401.34 N/A N/A N/A General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 76.08 -$10.10 million ($0.13) -8.27

Aduro Clean Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

