Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 44,865 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $170,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $135.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

