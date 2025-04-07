Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Ally Financial worth $175,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

