Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Reddit worth $169,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $124,083,012.24. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

