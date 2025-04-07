Geode Capital Management LLC Has $162.70 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Ingredion worth $162,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,862,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 89,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $130.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

