Geode Capital Management LLC Has $169.42 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Crown worth $169,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 10,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,762,000 after buying an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,568,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,605 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $66,732,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Crown by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 687,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 544,246 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.