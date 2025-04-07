Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Saia worth $215,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 0.8 %

SAIA stock opened at $322.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.37 and its 200 day moving average is $461.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.50 and a 1-year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

