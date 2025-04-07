Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Sun Life Financial worth $210,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.5876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

