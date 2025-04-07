Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Zillow Group worth $212,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.57, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

