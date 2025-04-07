Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of TopBuild worth $194,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TopBuild by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,331,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $303.28 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $272.24 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

