Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 260,554 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of ExlService worth $180,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after acquiring an additional 215,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,852,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of EXLS opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

