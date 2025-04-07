Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,878 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of TechnipFMC worth $196,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

