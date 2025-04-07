Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.12 and last traded at C$20.41, with a volume of 76501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Hicks purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

