Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 210159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

