Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $5,589.38 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $6,309.92 or 0.08231621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,830.75 or 1.00229752 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,622.77 or 0.99958430 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
