Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 791.40 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 792.47 ($10.21), with a volume of 1603205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838.60 ($10.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 878.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 944.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

