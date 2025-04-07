Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 122,752 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,752 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Western Union worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,012 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,895,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.