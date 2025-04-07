Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,434 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $62,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after acquiring an additional 317,575 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $19,381,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,435 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 127,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $111.85 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,512.82. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 in the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.